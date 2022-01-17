JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 210 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 210 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 231.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

