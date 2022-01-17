Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0135 on Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $441,267.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00069627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.00 or 0.07612425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,177.45 or 0.99991532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00069152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007695 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

