Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JUPW. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jupiter Wellness by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000.

Jupiter Wellness stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,490. Jupiter Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

