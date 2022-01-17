JUST (JST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $362.18 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $379.42 million and $362.18 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00060327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.57 or 0.07540006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,933.24 or 0.99816769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00068365 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007666 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

