JustBet Market Cap Hits $319,855.41 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $319,855.41 and approximately $2,680.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.86 or 0.07650173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,601.33 or 0.99700545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00068875 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007841 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

