Kalata One Day Trading Volume Reaches $147,874.00 (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Kalata has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $147,874.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kalata has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00060981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00069607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.77 or 0.07570879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,045.26 or 1.00044878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00068848 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Kalata Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.