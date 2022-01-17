Kalmar Hits 1-Day Volume of $22,560.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Kalmar has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $22,560.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00003092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060961 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.17 or 0.07615341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,159.00 or 0.99949736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00068785 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007741 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,550 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

