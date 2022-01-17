Kambria (KAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.47 Million

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Kambria coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Kambria has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $494,578.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kambria has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,462.39 or 1.00278933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00095427 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00319973 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00021223 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.68 or 0.00426700 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00150989 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009085 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000811 BTC.

About Kambria

Kambria is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network . Kambria’s official website is kambria.io . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Kambria Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kambria directly using U.S. dollars.

