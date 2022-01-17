KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0081

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $44.09 million and approximately $34.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001557 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00060423 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.38 or 0.00920170 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

