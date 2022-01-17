Katalyo Reaches Market Capitalization of $885,897.61 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $885,897.61 and $13,258.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00061000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00071213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.34 or 0.07604427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,224.96 or 0.99988301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00069129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007819 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

