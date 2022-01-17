Kava.io Price Hits $5.62 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00206023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00042196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.67 or 0.00440014 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00075519 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.