KB Home Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KB Home in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

KB Home stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90.

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $995,966.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 961.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after buying an additional 1,334,668 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 277.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,711,000 after buying an additional 572,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth about $11,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

