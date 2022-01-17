KB Home (KBH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/17/2022 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KB Home ended fiscal 2021 on a strong note, with fourth-quarter earnings beating analysts’ expectations and rising 71% year over year. For fiscal 2021, earnings and revenues grew 92% and 37%, respectively, from a year ago. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, backlog value at fiscal fourth quarter-end grew 67% from a year ago to $4.95 billion, marking the highest fourth-quarter level since 2005. Robust backlog level, a strong lineup of community openings and solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home generate as much as $7.6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2022. Although continued supply-chain issues, material cost inflation and higher wage are concerns, KB Home shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have been trending upward.”

1/14/2022 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/13/2022 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $73.00.

1/13/2022 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $55.00.

1/10/2022 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

12/15/2021 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of KBH stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $49.04. 4,625,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,850. KB Home has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.