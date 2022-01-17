KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KBH. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.

KBH stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,032 shares of company stock worth $14,837,469. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.