KBC Group NV Acquires 164,154 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.16% of Organon & Co. worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,395,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,217,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $32.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

