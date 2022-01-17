KBC Group NV Acquires 31,325 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,325 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Realty worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Duke Realty stock opened at $59.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

