KBC Group NV Acquires 38,148 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,148 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $951,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $581,886,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Vimeo by 113.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,774,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,722,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vimeo by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,510,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,207,000 after acquiring an additional 354,611 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

