KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $84.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.15.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

