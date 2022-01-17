KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $233.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.36 and a 200 day moving average of $230.85.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

