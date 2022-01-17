KBC Group NV Buys 2,281 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.17% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.8% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 63,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $81,145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

WMS opened at $119.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

