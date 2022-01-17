KBC Group NV Cuts Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157,972 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Weibo worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

WB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.58.

Weibo stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

