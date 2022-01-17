KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86,279 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.07. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $139.11 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Several analysts have commented on TSCO shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.28.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

