KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,421 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,413,903 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $130.44 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.91 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.95 and a 200-day moving average of $249.74.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

