KBC Group NV Has $10.31 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 59.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $129.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.79. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

