KBC Group NV Has $10.44 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,988 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Datadog were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Datadog by 41.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 210.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 71.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $559,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $21,570,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,302,017 shares of company stock valued at $396,912,545. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.30.

Datadog stock opened at $138.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -987.64 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

