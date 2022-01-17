KBC Group NV Has $12.29 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.09.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $157.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

