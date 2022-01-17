KBC Group NV Has $12.29 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,433,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 55,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.09.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $157.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

