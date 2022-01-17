KBC Group NV Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $397.45 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.38 and its 200-day moving average is $410.90.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

