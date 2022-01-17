KBC Group NV Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,148 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vimeo by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vimeo by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.