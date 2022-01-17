KBC Group NV Has $8.51 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after buying an additional 71,760 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $121.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.98. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $135.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

