KBC Group NV Has $8.57 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,291,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,386,000 after acquiring an additional 130,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after acquiring an additional 445,591 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,109,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $187.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.09 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.63.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

