KBC Group NV Has $9.56 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $163.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average of $155.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $168.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

