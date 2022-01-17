KBC Group NV Has $9.81 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $210.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.94 and its 200 day moving average is $203.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

