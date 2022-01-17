KBC Group NV Invests $8.04 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,909,786,000 after purchasing an additional 238,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,775,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $140.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

