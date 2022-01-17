KBC Group NV Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,465 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,192 shares of company stock worth $5,437,448. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

