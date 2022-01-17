KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Athene worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 15.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Athene by 21.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ATH opened at $83.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $91.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.