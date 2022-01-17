KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157,972 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Weibo worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Weibo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,310,000 after acquiring an additional 197,224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Weibo by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,047,000 after acquiring an additional 456,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $34.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.