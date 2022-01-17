KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157,972 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Weibo worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Weibo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,310,000 after acquiring an additional 197,224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Weibo by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,047,000 after acquiring an additional 456,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $34.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $64.70.
WB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.58.
Weibo Profile
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
