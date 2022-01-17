KBC Group NV Purchases 3,362 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,412,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC opened at $56.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

