KBC Group NV Purchases 41,729 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,729 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR opened at $74.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.72. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.51, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.