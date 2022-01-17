KBC Group NV Raises Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,032 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Cerner worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $92.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

