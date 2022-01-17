KBC Group NV Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

KBC Group NV grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 930.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after buying an additional 39,443,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 896.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after buying an additional 31,163,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after buying an additional 22,839,557 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 868.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after buying an additional 16,853,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 923.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,733,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,973,000 after buying an additional 9,684,933 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $74.53 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

