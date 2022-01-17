KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.19% of Wendy’s worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,423 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 719,980 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.47.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

