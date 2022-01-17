KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,187 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 18,397 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of F5 Networks worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 23.3% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in F5 Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 141.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $236.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $1,639,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI raised F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.32.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

