KBC Group NV Sells 156,174 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156,174 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 19.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 486,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,374 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in KLA by 69.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in KLA by 8.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 17.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $445.00 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.96 and a 200-day moving average of $364.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

