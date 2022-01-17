KBC Group NV Sells 18,397 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,187 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 18,397 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of F5 Networks worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $236.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.34 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.15 and its 200 day moving average is $212.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.32.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $1,639,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,576. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

