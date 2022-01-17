KBC Group NV Sells 2,198 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,764 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

PGR opened at $109.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.27. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

