KBC Group NV Sells 22,088 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,088 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of International Paper by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of International Paper by 118.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 230,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of International Paper by 39.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 218,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 61,662 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of International Paper by 127.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 79,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

