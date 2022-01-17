KBC Group NV Sells 22,088 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,088 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.65. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

