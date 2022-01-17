KBC Group NV Sells 227,935 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,935 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Kellogg worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1,353.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.89.

K stock opened at $67.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

