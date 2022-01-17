KBC Group NV Sells 549,159 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,159 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 101.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 53,310 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

